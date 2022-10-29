Death Notices for Laois - Saturday, October 29, 2022

John Collins - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, October 27 of John (Séan) Collins of Beechlawn, Portlaoise, and formerly Rehins Ballina, and Loughbollard Clane.

Peacefully surrounded by his family. Beloved husband to Carmel. Dearly loved father to Dee, John, Derek, David, James, and Paul. Cherished grandfather to Aaron, Jordan, Jamie, Madison, Callum, Kayden, Clodagh, Brandon, Dylan and Eire. Deeply regretted by his loving family. Brothers Kevin and Alfie. And Pat (Rip). Sisters Dilly, and Rita. Brothers in law, sisters in law. Sons in law. Daughters in law. Nephews, Nieces, Relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral home on Sunday from 5.30 pm With rosary at 7pm. Removal on Monday to arrive at SS Peter and Pauls Church Portlaoise for 12 noon requiem Mass. https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/ Cremation will follow in Newlands Cross crematorium.



Noel Ramsbottom - Timahoe

The death took place on Thursday, October 27 of Noel Ramsbottom of Orchard, Timahoe.



Peacefully in his 90th year at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise in the company of his loving family. Predeceased by his brothers Sean, Fr. Pat, his sister in-law Mary. Sadly missed by his brother Billy, sister in law Brid, nieces, nephews, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his brother Billy's residence (R32EE30) Garryglass, Timahoe on Saturday at 2pm with recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Whelehan Funeral Directors on Sunday at 9.45am to arrive at Saint Michael's Church for 10.30am Requiem Mass. Interment to follow in Saint Michael's Cemetery, Timahoe.

Bridget Connolly - Stradbally

The death took place on Wednesday, October 26 of Bridget Connolly (née O'Hearne) of Ballymaddock, Stradbally.



Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the care of Matron and Staff of St Vincent's Hospital, Athy, Co. Kildare. Dearly beloved wife of the late, John Connolly. Predeceased by her husband, John, brothers, Paddy, Tom and her sister, Kitty. Sadly missed by her sisters Peggy, Teresa and May. A very special aunt missed by all her nephews and nieces.

Bridget will repose at the Presentation Chapel, Stradbally from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm on Friday evening (28th October 2022). Funeral Mass will take place at 12 noon on Saturday (29th October 2022) in the Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally and afterwards Bridget will be laid to rest in Oakvale Cemetery, Stradbally.