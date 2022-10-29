Historic win for Dunamase College hockey team

Dunamase College began their hockey journey in 2018. The first group of students to play navigated the path for our current teams who, for the first time in the school's history, are entered into competitive leagues. It was an extremely proud moment for coach Alison Bennett when the Minor Boys team won their first league game away against Dundalk Grammar School 3-0 in October. A skilled hat trick from Oisín Ó Giollagáin secured the win but overall, a great display of both attack and defence from both sides were seen. A brilliant result just before the mid term break!
This win is especially significant as entering the minor leagues was a goal set down by the Laois Hockey Committee in 2018. This committee representing Dunamase College, Abbeyleix Junior HC and Portlaoise Senior Ladies Hockey Club came together to support, nurture, and grow the sport in Laois. The efforts of this group resulted in the securing of a regional development grant for the laying of a hockey astroturf pitch on the development grounds of Dunamase College. When built, this pitch will serve as the proud home of hockey in Laois. The minors boys’ victory in Dundalk is another chapter in this grass roots success story.
