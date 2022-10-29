Search

29 Oct 2022

Laois footpath proposal rejected

Footpath

Eoghan MacConnell

29 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A proposal to install a path along a stretch of road was rejected due to the population size and local speed limit.

Cllr PJ Kelly had requested that: “That Laois County Council investigate the possibility of putting in place a footpath / cycle lane around the Killimy part of Emo Village from the church to Kennel’s Cross turning left up to Coolbanagher and then left back into the village.”

He raised the issue at the latest meeting of Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District.

In a written response, Senior Executive Engineer, Diarmuid Donohue said: “The proposed development of a footpath at this location does not fall under the category of Active Travel given its location in an 80kph zone and population numbers served.”

Cllr Kelly pointed out that there are 12 houses along the stretch of road which already has a gravel path. “There is a good four yards width,” he told the meeting. 

He said “people walk that area and that grass margin” and some of the residents are concerned about the lack of a path. 

Cllr Aisling Moran told Cllr Kelly “don’t be taking no for an answer.”

Director of Services Gerry Murphy said “that’s not fair. You can’t be making a statement like that.” 

Cllr Moran said “there is so much  money available.” She claimed the council needed an EU officer and said “there is funding for cycling lanes and footpaths.” 

Mr Murphy said “I am after telling you that it doesn’t qualify.”

Cllr Paschal McEvoy said “it is not as simple as don’t take no for an answer. There is a legitimate reason.”

