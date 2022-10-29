Laois GAA Underdogs set for battle with Davy Fitzgerald's Waterford

Two Laois hurlers will hope to upset the odds when the Underdogs take on the winners of the 2022 Allianz National Hurling League, Waterford who are under new coach Davy Fitzgerald who is no stranger to reality TV.

Colin Palmer from Castletown and Shane Phelan of Camross GAA will be part of the TG4 reality show team to play in the match to be screened live on the show.

It should be a golden opportunity for the two Laois hurlers to impress new Laois senior coach Willie Maher whose wingman happens to be Waterford legend Dan Shanahan who might just be at the game.

This will be the debut game for returning Waterford manager Davy, as he takes charge of the Deise for the second time. The excitement in Waterford will be palpable as everyone asks the question - Will the return of Davy Fitz spell defeat for all-star management team John Allen, Claire O’Connor and Jamie Wall?

The Underdogs is a unique group of hurlers, assembled from different clubs all across the country - the only rule is that the hurlers have never played at Liam McCarthy Cup level.

Over the course of the Underdogs series, we have followed the players over their six-month journey as they prepare for the match of their lives. We have seen their trials and tribulations, as well as hearing their incredible stories of tragedy and triumph. Now, after an intense period of preparation and training they are ready to face the Allianz National Hurling League champions, Waterford.

Underdogs panel:

Aaron Smiley - Antrim

Cian Moore - Galway

Cian O'Rourke - Clare

Cillian O Fionngusha - Clare

Colin Palmer - Laois

Conor Floyd - Tipperary

Dan Cunnane - Clare

Darren Kelly - Cork

Dave Ryan Rose - Tipperary

Eric Finn - Dublin

Evan McMahon - Clare

Jack Kenny - Galway

Joe Millerick - Cork

John Casey - Dublin

Karl Murray - Longford

Martin Kelly - Kilkenny

Naoise De Bhaldraithe - Dublin

Oisín Ó Dúnaigh - Waterford

Paul Fagan - Meath

Philip O'Brien - Meath

Reece Gavin - Kildare

Robert O'Donnell - Limerick

Seamus Barry - Waterford

Seamus Hoctor - Westmeath

Sean Buggy - Kilkenny

Shane Lawler - Wexford

Shane Phelan - Laois

Stephen Guilfoyle - Offaly

Tom Stafford - Wexford

Tommy Barry - Clare

Tommy Foley - Wexford

The match will be played in SETU Arena, Waterford under lights on Saturday 29th October at 8.00pm and will air live on TG4 GAA BEO: Underdogs v Port Láirge.

Ticket Information: Tickets to attend the game are on sale now, to purchase go to: WWW.TG4.IE/UNDERDOGS