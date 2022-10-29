A contractor is being hired to repair a bridge in Laois

Laois County Council County Hall in Portlaoise.
A contractor is being hired to repair damage to a bridge in Castletown.
Cllr Aisling Moran had asked in a motion “that this Council repair the recently damaged wall at Gale’s Bridge Castletown and investigate if it needs reinforcement.”
She raised the issue at the latest meeting of Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District.
Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer said “Laois County Council has inspected this bridge which was recently damaged. We are currently engaging with a contractor to carry out the masonry repair works to the bridge.”
