New speed sign in Laois 'up for Santy' councillor hopes

A new speed reading sign is to be installed at a ‘dangerous’ junction in Laois should be up by Christmas, a local councillor hopes.

Cllr Ben Brennan raised the issue at a recent meeting with Laois County Council officials.

He tabled a motion calling on the Council to install safety measures at the junction of the Mall on the R430 which is very dangerous for people crossing over from the Crettyard side.”

Senior Executive Engineer Philip McVeigh replied.

"Laois County Council will arrange to install a speed radar on the R430 approach to the junction from the Graiguecullen side and to provide additional road markings,” he said.

Cllr Brennan asked when the sign could be expected. Mr McVeigh said it would take around eight weeks for delivery.

Describing it as a dangerous junction, Cllr Brennan was glad to note “we will have it up for Santy.”

The issue was raised at the recent Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting in County Hall Portlaoise.