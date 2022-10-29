Don't for get to change your clocks to 'winter time'

The clocks change tonight
Irish people are advised that “winter time” starts at 2 am on Sunday, October 30 2022.
Clocks and watches should be put back one hour at that time. It'll mean an extra hour in bed!
Winter time will end at 1 am Greenwich Mean Time on Sunday, 26 March, 2023.
