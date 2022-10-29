Laois councillor urges pre Christmas payment of €1,000 Covid frontline bonus

Laois councillor calls for €1,000 Covid bonus to be paid to frontline workers
A Laois councillor has demanded that the Government pay out a promised €1,000 bonus promised to all Covid frontline workers
Last January, the government agreed to give a recognition payment of €1,000 tax free, for eligible frontline health and ambulance workers. An equivalent payment was to be provided for relevant staff in private sector nursing homes and hospices that were affected by COVID-19.
Cllr Aisling Moran wants a letter to go from Laois County Council to the Department of Health to remind them of the promise.
"I would like a letter sent to the Department of Health about the bonus scheme to nurses and carers. They promised €1,000 to people in these careers including first responders. It is going on way too long.
"These people put their lives on the line. I'd like to see it paid before Christmas," she said at the October council meeting.
