Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, October 30, 2022

John Collins - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, October 27 of John (Séan) Collins of Beechlawn, Portlaoise, and formerly Rehins Ballina, and Loughbollard Clane.

Peacefully surrounded by his family. Beloved husband to Carmel. Dearly loved father to Dee, John, Derek, David, James, and Paul. Cherished grandfather to Aaron, Jordan, Jamie, Madison, Callum, Kayden, Clodagh, Brandon, Dylan and Eire. Deeply regretted by his loving family. Brothers Kevin and Alfie. And Pat (Rip). Sisters Dilly, and Rita. Brothers in law, sisters in law. Sons in law. Daughters in law. Nephews, Nieces, Relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral home on Sunday from 5.30pm With rosary at 7pm. Removal on Monday to arrive at SS Peter and Pauls Church Portlaoise for 12 noon requiem Mass. https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/ Cremation will follow in Newlands Cross crematorium.

Ann Fitzgerald - Mountrath

The death took place on Saturday, October 22 of Ann Fitzgerald (née Morrin) of New York and late of Shannon Street, Mountrath.

In New York. Predeceased by her husband Pat Fitzgerald, her parents Michael and Elizabeth Morrin, sisters Lily, Mai and Frances, brothers Larry, Joe and Paddy.

Sadly missed by her sons, grandchildren, sisters Phyllis and Kathleen, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Ann's funeral has taken place in New York.

Noel Ramsbottom - Timahoe

The death took place on Thursday, October 27 of Noel Ramsbottom of Orchard, Timahoe.



Peacefully in his 90th year at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise in the company of his loving family. Predeceased by his brothers Sean, Fr. Pat, his sister in-law Mary. Sadly missed by his brother Billy, sister in law Brid, nieces, nephews, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his brother Billy's residence (R32EE30) Garryglass, Timahoe on Saturday at 2pm with recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Whelehan Funeral Directors on Sunday at 9.45am to arrive at Saint Michael's Church for 10.30am Requiem Mass. Interment to follow in Saint Michael's Cemetery, Timahoe.