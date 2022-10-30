Search

30 Oct 2022

Man grabbed woman in Portlaoise

Man remanded on €35,000 Laois drugs charge

Portlaoise District Court

Reporter:

Court Reporter

30 Oct 2022 11:33 AM

A man who grabbed and attempted to kiss a passing woman in Portlaoise was given a two month jail sentence.

Paddy Dunne, 50, of 1 Slieve Bloom Park, Clonaslee admitted to charges of assault and threatening and abusive behaviour arising from the incident in Portlaoise on August 23 last year.

Sgt JJ Kirby said gardai received a call about an alleged assault at Lyster Lane on the date in question. He said the injured party was walking down the lane with her friend when the defendant approached and tried to hug and kiss her. The man wouldn’t let go until the woman’s friend intervened, Sgt Kirby told the sitting of Portlaoise District Court. 

Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said his client, who appeared in court via videolink, was a single man who is serving a prison sentence for a similar but unrelated offence. He said the man is “below average intellect and also has problems with alcohol.” 

Describing the behaviour as “completely inexcusable”, Mr Fitzgerald said his client is apologetic and wishes to convey his apologies. Prison has given him time to reflect on his behaviour, said  Mr Fitzgerald, who said the man has gained “enhanced status” at the Midlands Prison. 

Judge Andrew Cody sentenced the man to two months in prison in relation to the assault and one month in relation to the threatening behaviour. He said both sentences were to commence from the date of the court sitting.    

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media