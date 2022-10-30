Quotes sought to replace 'dangerous' Laois footpath

Laois County Council is seeking quotes for the replacement of a ‘dangerous’ footpath in Laois.

Cllr Aisling Moran asked “that this Council replace the footpaths in Saint Abban’s Terrace Killeen, as they are in a very poor condition and are a trip hazard.”

She was supported in her motion at Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District by Cllr Ben Brennan.

Cllr Brennan said: “They are dangerous. We are listening to the radio every day of claims from other counties. Laois County Council has a good reputation and we would like to keep it. We don’t want to see someone getting hundreds of thousands for something that shouldn’t happen. Footpaths is a priority.”

Cllr Paschal McEvoy said Laois fares very well in terms of low insurance claims. “I think we are the lowest in the country,” he remarked.

Cllr Brennan agreed that the county was the lowest in the county and said: “We don’t want to slip.”

In his response, Laois Senior Executive Engineer Philip McVeigh said: “Laois County Council has inspected this footpath at Saint Abban’s Terrace and we are currently in the process of obtaining a quotation for these works. Based on the available funding, the works may need to be carried out on a phased basis.”