IN PICTURES: Fabulous night at the Laois Community & Voluntary Awards in Portlaoise #LAOISAWARDS

There were great celebrations at the Laois Community & Voluntary Awards held at the Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise.
Photographer Michael Scully supplied lots of great pictures from some of the groups who attended the fantastic event that celebrates the best of Laois. To see more pictures taken by Michael on the night for the award's media partner Leinster Express Laois Live - tap ARROW or NEXT.
