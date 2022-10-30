Laois Councillors differ on pedestrian crossing

A pedestrian crossing in the Swan needs to be repainted as motorists can’t see it, a recent council meeting was told.

Cllr Ben Brennan asked: “That Laois County Council re-paint the road markings on the pedestrian crossing at the school in the Swan.”

He told the latest meeting of Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District that people don’t see the crossing as it lacks markings.

In his response Senior Executive Engineer, Philip McVeigh said: “Laois County Council will arrange for these road markings to be carried out as soon as possible.”

Cllr Brennan questioned the location of a ramp on the road near the crossing. “Why is it not two of them in the one place?” he asked.

Cllr Padraig Fleming said the pedestrian crossing was installed because “all the kids were coming up from the new houses and they had to cross the road.” He said the ramp needs to be marked as well.

However, Cllr Brennan said “parents want the ramp and pedestrian crossing in one. They don’t want the two.” He claimed “they say the pedestrian crossing is a death trap now.”

Cllr Brennan told the meeting both should be combined and they are only 20 metres from each other.

Cllr Fleming explained that the ramp was put in place to slow down the traffic. “I consulted the people in the village when the ramps were going up and they were thrilled with them,” he remarked.

Cllr Paschal McEvoy noted the motion didn’t seek to combine the crossing and ramp. He suggested Senior Executive Engineer, Philip McVeigh should go to the location and have a look.

Cllr Fleming said “it was well thought out and planned at the time.”

“Philip will arrange to meet you at the site,” Cllr McEvoy told the councillors.