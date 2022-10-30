Search

30 Oct 2022

Laois Councillors differ on pedestrian crossing

Laois Councillors differ on pedestrian crossing

The Swan

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

30 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A pedestrian crossing in the Swan needs to be repainted as motorists can’t see it, a recent council meeting was told. 

Cllr Ben Brennan asked: “That Laois County Council re-paint the road markings on the pedestrian crossing at the school in the Swan.”

He told the latest meeting of Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District that people don’t see the crossing as it lacks markings. 

In his response Senior Executive Engineer, Philip McVeigh said: “Laois County Council will arrange for these road markings to be carried out as soon as possible.”

Cllr Brennan questioned the location of a ramp on the road near the crossing. “Why is it not two of them in the one place?” he asked.

Cllr Padraig Fleming said the pedestrian crossing was installed because “all the kids were coming up from the new houses and they had to cross the road.”  He said the ramp needs to be marked as well. 

Sadness at death of Laois charity shop volunteer

However, Cllr Brennan said “parents want the ramp and pedestrian crossing in one. They don’t want the two.”  He claimed “they say the pedestrian crossing is a death trap now.” 

Cllr Brennan told the meeting both should be combined and they are only 20 metres from each other.

Cllr Fleming explained that the ramp was put in place to slow down the traffic. “I consulted the people in the village when the ramps were going up and they were thrilled with them,” he remarked. 

Cllr Paschal McEvoy noted the motion didn’t seek to combine the crossing and ramp. He suggested Senior Executive Engineer, Philip McVeigh should go to the location and have a look. 

Cllr Fleming said “it was well thought out and planned at the time.” 

“Philip will arrange to meet you at the site,” Cllr McEvoy told the councillors. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media