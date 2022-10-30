Laois Gardaí charge male as part of live investigation into serious assault in Portlaoise

Laois Gardaí have arrested a man following the incident which led to an national appeal for information after a man suffered serious injuries Portlaoise.

Laois Offaly Gardaí issued a statement on Sunday, October 30 as part of an ongoing investigation into the incident which occurred near the Market Square in Portlaoise.

"A male was arrested Saturday morning, October 29 in respect of a serious assault last Sunday night, October 23 in Portlaoise. He has now been charged with the offence," it said.

The arrest of the man aged in his 20 in the Portlaoise area arises from a live investigation into the incident which occurred on Coote Street. The initial Garda appeal said a man, who is from the Mountmellick area and is aged in is 40s, suffered serious injuries after being set upon at about 1.20pm.

In a national appeal issued soon after the incident, gardaí said the man, who was with his girlfriend at the time, was seriously injured and had to be transferred from Portlaoise hospital to St. James’ Hospital, Dublin for specialist treatment.

While he has since been discharged from hospital, it's understood he will require further treatment on his wounds.

Gardaí initially said the victim was approached by four people when the incident occurred near Market Square across the road from the former telephone exchange.

Portlaoise gardaí added that they have not discounted other individuals from their inquiries into the assault on the man who they believe was the victim of a random beating.

They would ask anybody who can assist them with their inquiries to come forward.