Search

30 Oct 2022

Ballyroan Bluestars just edged out in their first home game

Ballyroan Bluestars just edged out in their first home game

Reporter:

Express Reporter

30 Oct 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

History was made on Friday night at a packed Heywood College when Ballyroan Bluestars took on Midland TUS in their first ever home game for the club in the midlands senior mens division.

The game turned out to be a cracker with two very evenly matched teams.

The first quarter was a quarter of two runs by each team. Midland TUS came out of the blocks quick and started with an 11 to 3 run but a time-out by Bluestars seem to settle them down and ended the quarter on an 20 to 7 run leaving the score 23-18 to Bluestars.

The second quarter was a real back and forth with neither team giving an inch. Some really solid defence by both teams saw the quarter finish 13-12, leaving the half time score 36-30 to Ballyroan

The third quarter started with a quick 6-0 run by Midland TUS but Bluestars fought back to lead 48-47 at the end of the third.

The fourth quarter was a nail biting affair with an unbelievable atmosphere in Heywood. Both teams traded baskets with never more than three points between them. The game went right down to the last play with midland TUS up by three, a last second three point shot by Bluestars just missed and Midland TUS ended up winning this very exciting game by three.

Ballyroan Bluestars can hold their heads up high with a great performance on the night just coming up a little short. With this team outfit being assembled in the last five weeks and some players having not played basketball for some years the future looks very bright for this team and the club. 

The club would like to thank the unbelievable support on the night, the next match is on Friday 4th of November in Heywood v Old Leighlin BC at 8:45.

Team on the night- Conaire Gee (capt), Aaron mcevoy, Brendan Keogh, Jamie Drury, Eoin Fitzgearld, Charlie Whelan, Paudie McDonald, Eoghan Whelan, Diarmuid Whelan, Brian Whelan, Mathew Love, Stephen O'Donnell. Coaches, Keith Conroy and Martin powders

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media