Ballyroan Bluestars just edged out in their first home game

History was made on Friday night at a packed Heywood College when Ballyroan Bluestars took on Midland TUS in their first ever home game for the club in the midlands senior mens division.

The game turned out to be a cracker with two very evenly matched teams.

The first quarter was a quarter of two runs by each team. Midland TUS came out of the blocks quick and started with an 11 to 3 run but a time-out by Bluestars seem to settle them down and ended the quarter on an 20 to 7 run leaving the score 23-18 to Bluestars.

The second quarter was a real back and forth with neither team giving an inch. Some really solid defence by both teams saw the quarter finish 13-12, leaving the half time score 36-30 to Ballyroan

The third quarter started with a quick 6-0 run by Midland TUS but Bluestars fought back to lead 48-47 at the end of the third.

The fourth quarter was a nail biting affair with an unbelievable atmosphere in Heywood. Both teams traded baskets with never more than three points between them. The game went right down to the last play with midland TUS up by three, a last second three point shot by Bluestars just missed and Midland TUS ended up winning this very exciting game by three.

Ballyroan Bluestars can hold their heads up high with a great performance on the night just coming up a little short. With this team outfit being assembled in the last five weeks and some players having not played basketball for some years the future looks very bright for this team and the club.

The club would like to thank the unbelievable support on the night, the next match is on Friday 4th of November in Heywood v Old Leighlin BC at 8:45.

Team on the night- Conaire Gee (capt), Aaron mcevoy, Brendan Keogh, Jamie Drury, Eoin Fitzgearld, Charlie Whelan, Paudie McDonald, Eoghan Whelan, Diarmuid Whelan, Brian Whelan, Mathew Love, Stephen O'Donnell. Coaches, Keith Conroy and Martin powders