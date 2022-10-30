Buy-in sought from Laois landowers that could reward them for helping new river Blueway

South Laois farmers and landowners along the River Erkina are being asked to buy into a local river project that could reward them for environmental actions linked to its creation.

Erkina Blueway Association want to create a Blueway that will link Woodenbridge near Ballacolla to Rathdowney. Apart from creating a local amenity, the project also has the potential to attract visitors to Laois.

As a way of advancing this the Association and the Woodenbridge Paddlers Association have been granted funding for to carry out a feasibility study that may enable landowners to take part in a new European Innovation Partnership (EIP).

If accepted as an EIP project the aim would be to to enhance water quality in the River Erkina while also be benefitting the surrounding wetlands. There could also be a reward for farmers who help.

The Department of Agriculture says the EIP Scheme funds locally-led projects that allow farmers, scientists and other experts to collaborate together to develop new practices that are environmentally friendly and economically sustainable.

The Department says the ultimate aim of these innovation partnerships is to road-test new ideas and practices which can then be used more widely by farmers and others to improve productivity and enhance resource efficiency.

According to the Department projects can get up to 100% funding. The total funding for the scheme across all projects is €59 million under the Rural Development Programme 2014–2020. The scheme is co-funded with the European Union.

Michael G Phelan is among those involved in the Erkina Blueway projects. He and his colleagues believe that participants in this project can look forward to being financially rewarded through an EIP.

The project already has planning permission for car parks, signs, pontoons. Laois County Council has indicated that will assist with some of the works on the river.

Farmers and landowners are being invited to a public meeting on Thursday, November 2 in Newtown Mill at 7.30pm where all landowners in the catchment areas of the rivers Erkina and Goul can learn more about the proposals. Refreshment afterwards.

The Department of Agriculture has 55 EIP-Agri projects. These projects are located throughout the country and are working on a wide range of issues including biodiversity, water, soil, peatlands, farmer health and farm safely.