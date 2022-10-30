Horsebox going to Laois GAA Club

A Laois GAA Club will acquire a horsebox that was previously in garda custody.
Sgt JJ Kirby moved an application to dispose of the horsebox which is in Garda possession.
Speaking following a similar police property application in relation to railings, Sgt Kirby said “it is a horsebox this time, again it is incurring storage fees.”
He told Judge Andrew Cody that there was “interest from a person in a local GAA club.”
Judge Cody granted disposal by the State and said “he will be selling coffee out of it in six months time.”
“I will expect a free coffee out of it,” added Judge Cody jokingly.
