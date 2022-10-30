Search

30 Oct 2022

Lights, camera, action! Laois extras sought for new local film

Image by Mediamodifier from Pixabay

Have you ever dreamed of featuring in a movie but you have no acting experience?

Well an opportunity to make that dream come has just come along in the shape of a film being produced in Laois in November.

The Laois Short Film Bursary of €10,000 was awarded to Songway Films in 2022 for a new short film called The Light Within. The film is a supernatural tale set in Rosenallis, Co Laois in 1780 where Lydia, a teenager must defy her Quaker upbringing to save her ailing younger sister. This is the first film to dramatize Quaker culture in Ireland.

The successful team awarded the bursary consists of writer/director Denis McArdle from Dublin and producer David Butler from Portarlington. Denis McArdle is an award winning director and has experience making TV commercials, documentaries, and corporate work for the European market, and has created several short films funded by Screen Ireland.

Ever since receiving funding earlier in 2022 the production team have been laying the groundwork for shooting the movie. Now they are ready to roll and have issued a casting call for extras.

All you have to do is make your way to the Dunamase Arts Centre in Portlaoise on Tuesday November 1 at 7.30pm.

The producers say no experience is needed and they are seeking a variety of people of all ages for what will be voluntary positions. If you make the cut you'll be expected to be available on Wednesday, November 9 for an on location shoot in Cappard, Rosenallis. 

Meanwhile, for all film makers the next round of the Laois Short Film Bursary Award will be open to writers, directors and producers early in 2023. Requirements include submitting a high quality script / screenplay that reflects aspects of Irish experience across different generations, gender, ethnicities, class and landscapes, and is situated in Co. Laois.

Key criteria for eligibility is that one of the core creative team must be from or living in Laois, and that the film is made in the county. The Short Film Bursary supports and encourages filmmaking within the county and is funded by Creative Ireland Laois as part of the Creative Ireland Programme in partnership with Laois County Council.

For more information contact the Arts Office, Laois County Council at artsoff@laoiscoco.ie and/or follow Creative Ireland Laois on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

