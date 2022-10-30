Family launch writings of priest who died tragically in his Laois parish

The family of the Laois-based priest who was killed in a freak car accident three years ago made a sad return journey to Abbeyleix to officially launch a book they have published in his memory.

There was widespread shock in Laois and neighbouring counties January 2019 when Fr. John Cummins (52) died in the accident outside his home in Abbeyleix where he had been parish priest for the previous eighteen months.

Last Thursday, October 27 evening his sister Maria and brothers Con and Gary went back to the parish of Abbeyleix & Ballyroan for the launch of ‘My Life in Your Hands’ - a book of sermons preached by their brother in the decades before his tragic death.

They discovered the sermons on Fr. Cummins’ computer after his fatal accident and decided to publish them so that people could still share his thoughts and reflections.

The popular priest was known for his good humour and easy manner as well as his preaching skills. As a young priest, Fr. Cummins spent five years in Rome studying for his doctorate in Celtic Spirituality.

An unusual location was chosen for this particular book launch - the church where Fr. Cummins had ministered, which is dedicated to the Holy Rosary. The event included a reading from ‘My Life in Your Hands’ by Con Cummins, brother of the deceased priest, and the singing by the parish choir of one of Fr. Cummins’ favourite Christmas hymns ’The Wood of the Cradle’.

Fr. Paddy Byrne, who succeeded Fr. Cummins as PP, recalled his wisdom and serenity of faith. He said Fr Cummins was very happy during his short time in Abbeyleix. Fr. Cummins loved the people of the town and many of them affectionately remember him every day.

Local parishioner and former TD Charlie McDonald said Fr. Cummins had been a great role model and an inspirational priest. He was humble, helpful, friendly and wise. He had a great interest in schools and knew so many children by name.

Mr McDonald said Fr. Cummins’ short time in Abbeyleix was very effective and his loss to the town was extraordinary. He said ‘My Life in Your Hands’ would be a marvellous help to people who would like to spend just a few minutes a week reading a brief sermon.

Fr. Cummins’ younger brother, Gary, thanked the people of Abbeyleix for making Fr. John so welcome and for supporting the Cummins family after his untimely death. He said ‘My Life in Your Hands’ is a tribute to Fr. John’s dedication and love of God. He also thanked the Portlaoise printing company, Mochua, for publishing the book.

Dozens of townspeople gathered for a social event after the launch.

Fr. Cummins was a native of Newbridge and had served in Naas and Carlow before his arrival in Abbeyleix and Ballyroan. A lifelong friend of his, Bishop Ger Nash of Ferns said recently that Fr. Cummins was being considered for appointment as a bishop at the time of his death.

‘My Life in Your Hands’ has been a sell out in the short few weeks it has been available and has now been reprinted.

The book has over 170 pages and retails at €10. It is on sale in All Books Portlaoise, and in many Parish Centres including Portlaoise and Abbeyleix.