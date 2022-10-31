Search

31 Oct 2022

Double volunteer awards bring recognition for Laois Special Olympics

Liz Clear and Bridget Reidy Dundon with their Laois Community and Voluntary Awards crystal bowls.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

31 Oct 2022 8:33 PM

Volunteers for the Laochra Laois Special Olympics Club have been rewarded on the double for their great contribution to the county.

Two members won awards at the Laois Community and Voluntary Awards 2022.

Liz Clear chairperson of the club, won the Unsung Hero Award.

She spoke to the Leinster Express on the night.

“I’m delighted but shocked.There are so many other people in the group that do great work,” she said.

Portlaoise resident Bridget Reidy Dundon who is the Junior Volunteer winner, is also a Laochra Laois volunteer, where her brother Kyle is a member. 

“It’s a double award for us really,” Liz said.

Liz who is a Cullenagh native lives in O’Moore’s Forest, Mountmellick with her husband Ger and children Kizzie and Oran.

“It is actually recognition for the club. For people to see what we do.

“We have a daughter with special needs, that’s how we got involved,” she said.

The decision to volunteer has been a benefit to Kizzie as well as others she said.

“It’s been a great social outlet for her and a great way for her to get exercise. But there’s a great atmosphere.

“Everybody that comes to is it happy to be there, wants to be there. It’s great for your soul.

“We missed the door closing, we were just doing stuff over Zoom, and do exercises on video and they would record what they were doing and send it back to us, to encourage others to stay active.

“To get back together was fantastic,” Liz said.

They meet every Monday in St Mary’s Hall Portlaoise from 6.30 for an hour, doing athletics, floor ball, bowling.

The club has over 40 members ranging in age from 8 to 57, and 11 volunteers.

“We would welcome more, especially coaches,” Liz said.

In PICTURES: Laois Community & Voluntary Awards winners and runners up #laoisawards

WATCH: The moment as the Laois Unsung Hero Award is announced

Tracy Person is Sports Officer for Laochra Laois.

“Liz absolutely deserves to win. She is without a shadow of a doubt, our club’s hero. Parent’s hero and disabled children and adults hero,” Tracy said.

