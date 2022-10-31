IN PICTURES: Laois band brings wonderful sound to Slieve Blooms pub

Laois band The Lost Messiahs performed in Hogan’s Bar, Coolrain as part of the Laois County Council's Arts Office, Local Live Performance Scheme funded by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.
Photographer Alf Harvey supplied pictures to the Leinster Express / Laois Live from what was a great night in the popular pub on the slopes of the Slieve Blooms. To see more TAP next or ARROW.
