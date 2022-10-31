Memory Lane IN PICTURES: Laois GAA club celebrate achievements in style

Laois GAA club Courtwood made the short trip across the county boundary to Kildare to celebrate its achievements in style at The Clanard Court Hotel, Athy in 2009.
Photographer Alf Harvey was there for the Leinster Express. To see more pictures taken on the night TAP NEXT or the ARROW.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.