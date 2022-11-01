Met Éireann mid-term school break weather - what's the forecast after Halloween weekend?

Met Éireann is not promising a miraculous recover in weather conditions in Laois or the recent of Ireland for the remaining days of the mid-term November school break.

The national overview is for unsettled with spells of wet and blustery, or windy weather, there will be a continued risk of flooding after a wet couple of weeks. It also expects the milder conditions to decrease with temperatures falling back closer to average. However, while it will be noticeably cooler at night, frost is not anticipated. MORE BELOW TWEET.

Staying unsettled with spells of wet & windy weather ️, especially on Wednesday (Yellow warning issued ⚠️).



Cooler as well as temperatures fall back closer to average



Some dry interludes though, the best of which currently looks likely for Fridayhttps://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/J8vtEkSl1W October 31, 2022

Tuesday: Sunny spells and scattered heavy blustery showers, mainly occuring in the afternoon. Feeling fresher with highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees, in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

Mostly dry and clear overnight with just a few isolated showers mostly near Atlantic coasts. Cloud will increase as the night goes on with outbreaks of rain reaching the west coast by Wednesday morning. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees, while light to moderate southwest winds gradually backing southerly and freshening by morning.

Wednesday: It will be a wet and potentially very windy start to Wednesday however the rain will clear to sunny spells and scattered blustery showers by afternoon, with the showers mostly becoming confined to western coasts by evening. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in fresh to near gale and very gusty southwest winds.

While it will be a dry and mostly clear night in the east, showers will continue to affect western coasts, pushing in over the western half of the country by morning. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 10 degrees, while southwest winds will moderate towards morning.

Thursday: Showery outbreaks of rain, while pushing in to the midlands, will ease through the day. Parts of the east may remain dry, with good sunny spells developing across much of the country by evening. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees, while winds will veer westerly easing light to moderate by evening.

Some scattered showers may drift into the northwest overnight, but overall it will be dry with long clear spells and lowest temperatures of 5 to 10 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.

Friday: Mostly dry and bright through the morning, but cloud will increase with rain pushing in from the southwest through the afternoon. Winds will also back southerly through the afternoon and freshen through the evening. Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.

Further Outlook. Current indications suggest that after a wet Friday night, Saturday will be a showery day, and while showers look to continue on Sunday but it could get quite windy too.