Stars such as Nerney, Purcell, and Barry scoop top honours in announcement of Laois GAA awards

Laois GAA has announced the winners of the prestigious GAA awards for 2022. In total 18 different clubs will be represented at the ceremony on the 18th of November at the Midlands Park Hotel. Mark Barry and Paddy Purcell scoop the county players of the year awards after their fine performances for their respective clubs and county in 2022. Let us know what you think of the selections in the comments

Barry was a stand-out performer in the blue and white of Laois as they bowed out in the opening round of the Tailtean Cup at the hands of Westmeath. Barry was also instrumental in helping his club O’Dempseys reach the Senior Laois championship final.

Purcell was one of the few consistent performers for Laois hurlers. Cheddar Plunkett's side was relegated back to the Joe McDonagh after a disappointing championship. The Rathdowney Errill man had a phenomenal club championship as well but his side fell short in the semi-final stage.

County man Paddy O’Sullivan picked up the club football player of the year. His performances for Portarlington have been nothing short of exceptional. The wingback has bundles of energy and is ultra-reliable. O’Sullivan will be hoping his side can continue their run in Leinster when they face Paletine this coming Sunday in the Leinster senior quarter-final.

Darren Maher picked up the club hurler of the year award. The Clough Ballacolla man was a rock in the last line of defence. Maher and Co. are yet to be seen in Leinster as they await their opening game against Dublin champs Kilmacud Crokes.

On the Ladies side, Timahoe and Laois star Mo Nerney picked up the LGFA award. While Timahoe did have a very good run in the Laois championship, you would have to imagine that it was Nerney's exploits in the blue and white jersey of Laois that scooped her this award. A real contender for TG4 intermediate player of the year, Nerney was absolutely phenomenal as Laois Ladies claimed the All Ireland Intermediate championship. Nerney scored 5-31 which was a mile ahead of anyone else and won her the golden boot award.

Jessie Quinlan picked up the top award for camogie. Quinlan was an integral part of the St Brigids team that claimed glory in the Laois Intermediate camogie championship. The Rathdowney-based club are also enjoying a nice Leinster campaign having defeated Wexford champions Olygate Glenbrien his past weekend. Quinlan will be hoping she and her teammates will have continued success when they face Kilkennys James Stephens in the next round.

15 other awards will be given on the night. These include Dylan Kavanagh of the Heath (Intermediate Football), Enda Rowland of Abbeyleix (Premier Intermediate Hurling), Mikey Dowling of Portlaoise (Junior Football), Canice Coonan of Clough Ballacolla (Intermediate Hurling), Matthew Collier of Camross (Junior B Football), Declan Phelan of Abbeyleix (Junior Hurling), Sean Dunne of Rosenallis (Junior B Hurling), Jeremy Kelly of St Joseph’s (Minor Football), Jer Quinlan of Borris Kilcotton (Minor Hurling), Karla Whelan of Naomh Eamann (Junior Camogie), Grainne Delaney of Camross (Minor Camogie), Kieran Brenan of St Josephs (Hall of fame), Paddy Phelan of Castletown (Referee), Chloe Keenan of Emo (Rounders), Andrew Dowling and Tomas Lennon of St Brigid’s Handball Club, Monavea) and Michael Martin of Ballinaill (Scor).