Search

01 Nov 2022

Stars such as Nerney, Purcell, and Barry scoop top honours in announcement of Laois GAA awards

Stars such as Nerney, Purcell, and Barry scoop top honours in announcement of Laois GAA awards

Reporter:

Tom Gannon

01 Nov 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois GAA has announced the winners of the prestigious GAA awards for 2022. In total 18 different clubs will be represented at the ceremony on the 18th of November at the Midlands Park Hotel. Mark Barry and Paddy Purcell scoop the county players of the year awards after their fine performances for their respective clubs and county in 2022. Let us know what you think of the selections in the comments 

Barry was a stand-out performer in the blue and white of Laois as they bowed out in the opening round of the Tailtean Cup at the hands of Westmeath. Barry was also instrumental in helping his club O’Dempseys reach the Senior Laois championship final.

Purcell was one of the few consistent performers for Laois hurlers. Cheddar Plunkett's side was relegated back to the Joe McDonagh after a disappointing championship. The Rathdowney Errill man had a phenomenal club championship as well but his side fell short in the semi-final stage.

County man Paddy O’Sullivan picked up the club football player of the year. His performances for Portarlington have been nothing short of exceptional. The wingback has bundles of energy and is ultra-reliable. O’Sullivan will be hoping his side can continue their run in Leinster when they face Paletine this coming Sunday in the Leinster senior quarter-final.

Darren Maher picked up the club hurler of the year award. The Clough Ballacolla man was a rock in the last line of defence. Maher and Co. are yet to be seen in Leinster as they await their opening game against Dublin champs Kilmacud Crokes.

On the Ladies side, Timahoe and Laois star Mo Nerney picked up the LGFA award. While Timahoe did have a very good run in the Laois championship, you would have to imagine that it was Nerney's exploits in the blue and white jersey of Laois that scooped her this award. A real contender for TG4 intermediate player of the year, Nerney was absolutely phenomenal as Laois Ladies claimed the All Ireland Intermediate championship. Nerney scored 5-31 which was a mile ahead of anyone else and won her the golden boot award.

Jessie Quinlan picked up the top award for camogie. Quinlan was an integral part of the St Brigids team that claimed glory in the Laois Intermediate camogie championship. The Rathdowney-based club are also enjoying a nice Leinster campaign having defeated Wexford champions Olygate Glenbrien his past weekend. Quinlan will be hoping she and her teammates will have continued success when they face Kilkennys James Stephens in the next round.

15 other awards will be given on the night. These include Dylan Kavanagh of the Heath (Intermediate Football), Enda Rowland of Abbeyleix (Premier Intermediate Hurling), Mikey Dowling of Portlaoise (Junior Football), Canice Coonan of Clough Ballacolla (Intermediate Hurling), Matthew Collier of Camross (Junior B Football), Declan Phelan of Abbeyleix (Junior Hurling), Sean Dunne of Rosenallis (Junior B Hurling), Jeremy Kelly of St Joseph’s (Minor Football), Jer Quinlan of Borris Kilcotton (Minor Hurling), Karla Whelan of Naomh Eamann (Junior Camogie), Grainne Delaney of Camross (Minor Camogie), Kieran Brenan of St Josephs (Hall of fame), Paddy Phelan of Castletown (Referee), Chloe Keenan of Emo (Rounders), Andrew Dowling and Tomas Lennon of St Brigid’s Handball Club, Monavea) and Michael Martin of Ballinaill (Scor).

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media