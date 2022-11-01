Double children's allowance for 12,000 Laois recipients to benefit 'hardworking families'

More than 12,000 recipients in Laois are set to get the Double Child Benefit according to Laois Offaly based Minister Pippa Hackett who as welcomed the extra money for families across the midlands.

The Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture said the measure, announced by Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys TD, means that €280 will be paid to over 35,000 Child Benefit recipients across Laois, Offaly and Westmeath.”

She said it’s the second of eight lump sum payments, as part of a €1.2 billion package, designed to support families and the vulnerable over the winter months.

The Green Party Minister spoke about its importance.

“I know that Child Benefit is an extremely important income support benefiting thousands of hardworking families in the Midlands. This week’s double payment is one in a number of lump sum payments that people may expect as help towards the increased cost of living, including energy bills.

“Over the course of the next few weeks, further lump sum payments will be announced to support people with their household bills. These will include the €400 lump sum fuel allowance payment, the €200 payment for people living alone, the €500 payment for carers, the €500 support for people with disabilities and the €500 payment for those in receipt of the Working Family Payment, she said.

The Senator said the support comes in addition to the first of three automatic €200 electricity credits which will be paid directly to domestic electricity accounts, including both bill pay and pay-as-you-go customers. She said the credit line will appear on bills from the start of November and into December, depending on a household’s electricity supplier and billing cycle.

“Government is working across all sectors and individuals, business and communities to offer support for those struggling to manage increased costs," said the Geashill based politician.

She added that supports are available and encouraged people who are not sure of what is available or what payments to contact her office for details.

Child Benefit is a monthly payment to the parents or guardians of children under 16 years of age. You can get Child Benefit for children aged 16 and 17, if they are in full-time education or full-time training or have a disability and cannot support themselves.

Child Benefit is not paid for any child aged 18 or older, even if they are in full-time education or training. Child Benefit is not taxable. Because it is a universal payment, your income level and your social insurance (PRSI) record do not affect whether you get it.

The once-off double payment was confirmed in Budget 2023.