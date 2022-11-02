Laois community alert group urge vigilance and tips for winter criminals

With the clock change and the longer winter nights returning the Mountrath Community Alert is urging people to ensure local people to take steps to reduce the risk of falling victim to criminals.

The active group ahs been in touch with local gardaí who are also anxious to get the message out.

"Gardaí and Community Alert ask you please be extra vigilant. Please do not answer your door to strangers, use your peep hole, if you don’t have a peep hole go to your window and see who is there," the say.

The group urge anybody who is in doubt to ring your local Mountrath garda station on 057 8732236 or Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100 or if you have a panic button please press it.

You can also contact Gardaí by email at Portlaoise.community@garda.ie.

People on the Text Alerts system are also advised to be aware of scam texts relating, online shopping emails, bank scams (Bank never asks you for your PIN Number). The advise is do not open and delete straight away.

People are asked to be alert to scam calls.

"Take heed of incoming phone calls, if you don’t recognise the number don’t answer but if you do and hear a recorded voice hang up. Scammer is building information on you. Refer to Laois/Offaly Garda Facebook page for details," they say.

Meanwhile, Mountrath Community Alert are asking that senior citizens to wear their Personal Alarms 24/7.

"This could be your lifeline if something happens to you. It is also used as a security device if you notice anything unusual," they say.

The group also advise people to please also be aware of your Eircode when contacting emergency crews and if in doubt go to EircodeFinder.ie.

Mountrath Community Alert is also an agent for Senior Alerts Alarm. Age 65 plus this is a government scheme. Monitor and Pendant free, first year’s rental free. The alarm works either way on Landline and Mobile (GSM). To enquire for more information please ring Rita, Agent for Pobal on 086 3015793.

The group welcomed Garda Sergeant Barry Moran who is new to the area and thanked the six guards who they say are doing a "fantastic job" policing Mountrath.