Laois Men's Sheds get money to help pay the bills

Men's Sheds in Laois are set to get help with their bills thanks to a national funding from the Government.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has today announced funding of €800,000 to support Men’s Sheds.

The initiative will see grants of €2,000 provided to over 400 Men’s Sheds nationwide to assist them with running costs such as electricity or insurance bills.

The eight groups in Laois to get support are:

Borris-in Ossory Men's Shed

Portarlington Men's Shed

Laois Travellers Men's Shed

Rathdowney Men's Shed

Mountrath Men's Shed

Mountmellick Men's Shed

Portlaoise Community Men's Shed

Knock Vintage Men's Shed



Laois Offaly TD and Minister of State in the Department of Finance Sean Fleming welcomes news.

"Over the past decade, Men’s Sheds have become a vital part of Ireland’s community infrastructure. Sheds offer men an opportunity to meet in a supportive, collaborative space, improve their health and wellbeing, and contribute to their communities.

"Eariler this year I met with representatives from the Men’s Shed in Laois and I am very pleased to see this funding being allocated to every group. It will assist in some part to the rising costs.

"I look forward to each group receiving these grants as soon as possible so they can put the money to good use to the benefit of everyone involved and assist them continue their great work," he said.

Fine Gael Laois Offaly TD, Charlie Flanagan was also pleased forr the Laois groups.

“The work of Men’s Sheds in recent years has been an extremely positive development for communities across Laois and this funding in recognition of the wonderful contribution they make at a local level. This capital funding provides small grants to individual Men’s Sheds to enable them to purchase equipment or to carry out minor works to improve their premises.

“The great work that local Men’s Sheds do in supporting important local initiatives. Especially as among their members they have great expertise, experience and know-how and make a great contribution to our local communities, in Laois.

“Men’s Sheds offer a safe, comfortable and inclusive environment where men of all ages can share skills, work on meaningful projects and connect with their communities. This level of support reflects the impact Sheds are making on communities throughout Ireland," said Deputy Flanagan.

Minister Pippa Hackett also welcomed the funding.

Enda Egan, CEO of the Irish Men’s Sheds Association, also welcomed the funding.

“We are delighted with today’s announcement and we’re grateful to Minister Humphreys for her ongoing support for the sheds. Men’s Sheds have really come into their own in recent years and it’s such a boost for us in the Irish Men’s Sheds Association to know that we can use this funding to help our members with their utility and materials bills through this winter.

"This funding will help towards the sustainability of Sheds as many struggle to re-open after Covid; Shed members up and down the country, and their communities will benefit greatly from this funding and I know that the support from Minister Humphreys is much appreciated," he said.

The Men’s Sheds movement had its birth in Tipperary where the first Men’s Shed was formed. Following the formation of the first shed in Ireland, the shed movement began to grow rapidly, with there now being over 400 sheds registered with the Irish Men’s Sheds Association and at least 12,000 men visiting a shed every week.

Sheds offer men an opportunity to meet in a supportive, collaborative space, improve their health and wellbeing, and contribute to their communities.

Minister Humphreys recently announced €100,000 for Women’s Sheds.