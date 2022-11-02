Search

04 Nov 2022

Warning signs requested to prevent Brexit death on Laois road

Warning signs requested to prevent Brexit death on Laois road

Councillor says there are more trucks on a narrow road

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

02 Nov 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Warning signs that could potentially save a life are needed on a narrow road in Aghaboe because a lot of extra trucks are using the road partly due to Brexit.

So claimed Cllr Conor Bergin, Fine Gael, at a recent meeting with Laois County Council officials in relation to narrow road near the famous Abbey.

He tabled a motion calling on the Council to erect a warning signpost at the Hand Cross, Clough to slow traffic heading towards Aghaboe.

Cllr Bergin welcomed road surfacing work carried out during the summer around Aghaboe. He said, however, that Britain’s departure from Europe has led to more traffic that requires a response from the council.

“Since Brexit there is a lot of HGV coming up from the southeast of the country up to the M7. It is a narrow pinch point and Aghaboe - you really have to know the road. I have been asked by residents in the area if there can be signs to warn people,” he said. 

He continued: “Perhaps it can save a life”.

His Fine Gael colleague Cllr Joh King said he believed road markings, signs were part of a project already agreed upon. He said two thirds of the work is already completed.

“Aghaboe is a much safer place than what it was…the council has done a tremendous job,” he said. 

Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, replied that the Council will examine the broader signage along this route and upgrade signage where found to be inadequate.

The issue was raised at the Borris-in-Osory Mountmelllick Municipal District Meeting in October.

