Absolutely brilliant work to reduce deer hazard on busy Laois road

High praise has been heaped on Laois County Council for the work done to reduce the risk of motorists crashing into deer between Durrow and Abbeyleix from a council who had to write off his van due to a collision.

Cllr Ollie Clooney, Independent, spoke about the work done by the local authority on the stretch of road on the Durrow side of the town where trees were cleared on the Durrow side of the town.

"It is absolutely brilliant work. We are all happy. It took a lot of work to get it done but we are now delighted about it," he said at the meeting in County Hall.

Cllr Clooney said he paid the price before clearance work was completed.

"If the Abbeyleix road was at it is now I would still have my van because I would have seen the deer but the way it (the road) was I couldn't see it," he said.

Cllr Clooney made the comment after he tabled a motion to erect Danger Deer road signs at Moyne on the Ballacolla Road near Durrow. He said deer just 'pop out' onto the road in front of oncoming traffic.

Cllr James Kelly, Independent, said flashing signs are needed also while funding should also be sought to clear vegetation at Moine. Cllr Clooney backed this also.

In reply to the motion Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, said signs would be erected in advance of the wooded area at Moyne, Durrow.

The issue was raised at the Borris-in-Osory Mountmelllick Municipal District Meeting in October.