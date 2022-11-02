Deserving ‘lovely people’ in Laois community should have road fixed

Attanagh people deserve to have the final piece of work carried out on a road in their community, according to a Laois councillor.

Cllr Ollie Clooney, Independent, tabled a motion at a recent meeting with Laois County Coucil calling on the loal authority to include the road from Grennan to Attanagh on the 2023 Road Re-Surfacing Programme.

Cllr Clooney said great work was carried out already but a small section needs attention.

“This little patch is left and I have been contacted numerous times about it. It would be greatly appreciated. Attanagh people are lovely and they haven’t got much over the years and it would be brilliant to have the whole road done,” he said.

He was backed by Cllr James Kelly, Independent, who said a lot of damage was done there when sewerage works were carried out previously.

Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, replied that the Council would assess this road in the overall context of the development of a future roads programme.

The issue was raised at the Borris-in-Osory Mountmelllick Municipal District Meeting in October.