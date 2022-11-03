Laois Christmas Light Up Truck and Tractor Run returns

A hugely successful Christmas event in Laois is making a return this festive season.

Last year Mountmellick Macra Club organised their first Light Up Truck and Tractor Run.

It was a heartwarming event as trucks and tractors covered in fairy lights went on convoys around Laois, and it also raised over €14,000 for the Cuisle Centre for cancer care.

The jolly news is that the event will happen again, announced by the club this week.

This year they are choosing two separate worthy causes.

"Christmas festivities will once again get off to a cheerful start in Mountmellick with the return of Mountmellick Macra’s Light Up Truck and Tractor Run. Trucks and tractors from around Leinster will converge on the town on Saturday December 17 in a major fund-raising drive in aid of the St Vincent’s Community Nursing Unit Mountmellick and the Irish Community Air Ambulance Service.

"After the phenomenal success and the warm welcome and support received for last year’s event, Mountmellick Macra members decided to drive on with plans for this years event," the organisers say.

Assembly point for the Run is the grounds of the Mountmellick Development Association with registration starting from 3pm with the Run commencing at 6pm sharp. Fee for trucks is €30 and tractors €20.

In a slight change to last year the tractor and trucks will take the same route.

Similarly, to last year, organisers are encouraging participants to dress in Christmas attire and decorate their vehicles in lights and all things Christmas as prizes for best vehicles will be awarded on the night. However, decoration is not essential to participate in the run.

Further details including route plans and details on where members of the public can view the parade will be revealed in the coming weeks.