04 Nov 2022

IN PICTURES: Hurricane Martin could leave mark on Ireland

Conor Ganly

03 Nov 2022 8:33 PM

A large and powerful hurricane which is set to become a post tropical over the North Atlantic looks set to have some impact on Ireland.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in the United States, who also flagged Hurricane Ophelia, say Martin is moving at a remarkably fast forward speed. They say that once it is post-tropical, Martin is forecast to take a northward turn and begin slowing down as it interacts with another non-tropical system to its northwest. MORE BELOW PICTURES PRODUCED BY THE HURRICANE CENTRE. Tap next to see more images.

 

They say Martin is expected to become a very large and powerful extratropical cyclone. After a day of relatively slow movement, an occluded and slowly weakening they say post-tropical Martin should begin to move eastward on Saturday when it is forecast to have weakened enough to open into a trough embedded within a broad low over the far north Atlantic.

In its forecast, Met Éireann has not indicated an impact.

It says Saturday will have a dull and damp start with outbreaks of rain gradually clearing eastwards through the morning and afternoon. Sunny spells will then follow with some scattered showers, mainly affecting Atlantic coastal counties. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees. Light to moderate southwesterly winds, turning blustery at times near coasts.

They expect a mix of clear spells and scattered showers, most frequent near Atlantic coasts on Saturday night. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in moderate southerly winds.

Sunday is forecast to feature a a mix of sunny spells and showers, mainly affecting the western half of the country. Highs of 10 to 13 degrees in light to moderate south or southwest winds.

Scattered outbreaks of rain or showers, most frequent in western and southern coastal counties on Sunday night. Minimum temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees. Winds mainly light southerly, though it will be blustery in some coastal areas.

