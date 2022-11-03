Search

04 Nov 2022

Portlaoise Market Square to get bollards to end illegal parking

Portlaoise Market Square to get bollards to end illegal parking

Market Square, Portlaoise. Pic: Rafal Krzyzelewski

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

03 Nov 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

Residents in Portlaoise's Market Square are being promised action to end drivers parking and blocking up their gateways.

The main square at the top of Portlaoise Main Street is to get removable and lockable bollards.

It comes after residents complained to Portlaoise councillors about being blocked in.

"I am inundated with calls," declared Cllr Willie Aird.

He tabled a motion to the October meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District, asking Laois County Council for lockable bollards at gateways affected by illegal parking in Market Square.

"We can't do work at the expense of people getting in and out of their homes. It is important that pepole are protected and can do their work," he said.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley seconded his motion.

"One person has contacted me on several occasions over they years that they couldn't get in or out. The yellow box is ignored. Unless you are living in that situation you have no idea, it's a daily problem," she said.

Week of road closure on busy Portlaoise town centre road

IN PICTURES: Vintage Laois Halloween weekend in Portlaoise for classic car fans

"I have it solved now," Cllr Aird replied.

"I solved it a few times," Cllr Dwane Stanley said.

In reply to the motion, Portlaoise MD engineer Wes Wilkinson said that his office will examine gateways in Market Square that are affected by illegal parking, and will carry out works as appropriate.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media