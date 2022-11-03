Portlaoise Market Square to get bollards to end illegal parking

Residents in Portlaoise's Market Square are being promised action to end drivers parking and blocking up their gateways.

The main square at the top of Portlaoise Main Street is to get removable and lockable bollards.

It comes after residents complained to Portlaoise councillors about being blocked in.

"I am inundated with calls," declared Cllr Willie Aird.

He tabled a motion to the October meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District, asking Laois County Council for lockable bollards at gateways affected by illegal parking in Market Square.

"We can't do work at the expense of people getting in and out of their homes. It is important that pepole are protected and can do their work," he said.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley seconded his motion.

"One person has contacted me on several occasions over they years that they couldn't get in or out. The yellow box is ignored. Unless you are living in that situation you have no idea, it's a daily problem," she said.

"I have it solved now," Cllr Aird replied.

"I solved it a few times," Cllr Dwane Stanley said.

In reply to the motion, Portlaoise MD engineer Wes Wilkinson said that his office will examine gateways in Market Square that are affected by illegal parking, and will carry out works as appropriate.