Death Notices for Laois - Friday, November 4, 2022

John Conroy - Mountrath and Castletown

The death took place on Wednesday, November 2 of John (Johnny) Conroy of Crannagh, Mountrath and Castletown.

Peacefully in the care of the matron and staff at the Droimnin Nursing Home Stradbally. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Nellie, brothers P.J, Seamus and Fintan, aunt Tess (nee Lalor), extended family, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown this Friday evening (Nov 4th) from 6pm with rosary in the Funeral Home at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass this Saturday morning (Nov 5th) in St Edmund's Church, Castletown at 12 noon, with interment immediately afterwards in St Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Bill Fitzpatrick - Crettyard

The death took place on Wednesday, November 2 of Bill (William) Fitzpatrick of Doonane Hill, Crettyard.

Pre-deceased by his parents John and Julia, brothers Martin, Jim, Ned, Paddy, Bob, sister Nancy and stepson WayneSadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, son William, daughter Juliann, William's partner Paula, grandchildren Kayla, Nicole, Rose, Layla, and John, brothers Joe, Tom, Michael, Christie, and sister Sheila, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Kathleen Guilfoyle - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, November 2 of Kathleen Guilfoyle of Dr Murphys Place, Portlaoise.



Peacefully at Portlaoise Regional Hosp. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers Matty, Thomas, Liam, P.J and Andy and John. Sisters Ann, Sally and Chrissy. Dear friend Clare and family, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home on Thursday from 7pm with rosary at pm. Removal on Friday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 2.30pm requiem Mass https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Phyllis Keogh - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, November 2 of Phyllis Keogh (née Shiels) of Aghnaharna Drive Portlaoise and formerly St Joseph's Terrace Mountmellick.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Christy. And son in law Paul. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Mary and Rachel, brother John-Brendan, son in law Ray, granddaughters Shannon and Aislinn, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 3pm on Thursday with rosary at 8 pm. Removal on Friday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon requiem Mass https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Daniel Williams - Errill

The death took place on Tuesday, November 1 of Daniel (Dan) Williams of Clonmore, Errill.



Sadly missed by his loving family. His Mam and Dad Brian and Joanne, sister Amy, adoring grandparents George, Iris and Pat, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Friday (R32 HN76) from 3pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral service in St. Andrew's Church, Rathdowney (R32 XA52), at 11am on Saturday, followed by burial in Castlefleming Churchyard (R32 XK57).

Kathleen Mooney - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, November 1 of Kathleen Mooney of Mount Merrion, Co. Dublin, and late of Portarlington.

Peacefully, at St. Vincent’s University Hospital having been cared for by all the staff at the Holy Family Residence, Roebuck Road in the last few years. Predeceased by her parents James J. and Margaret, sisters Mary Frances, Siddy, Peggy (her twin), Patty (Sr Laurence), brothers John and Michael. She will be missed by her brother Gerry, nieces Jennifer, Rosaleen and Gillian, nephews Marcellino, Eugene, Jim and Noel, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Main Street, Dundrum on Thursday afternoon (3rd November) from 4pm to 6pm. Removal to Church of St Laurence O’Toole, Kilmacud on Friday morning (4th November) arriving at 9.50 am for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial at Glasnevin Cemetery.

Patrick Sheeran - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Tuesday, November 1 of Patrick Sheeran of Rathmoyle, Abbeyleix.



In the tender care of Fennor Hill Care Facility, Urlingford. Co Kilkenny. Predeceased by his parents Mary (nee Anderson) and Johnny Sheeran, his brothers Bernard and John. Deeply regretted by his brothers Fergal and Stephen, sisters Elizabeth, Cathleen, Jackie, Christine and Rosie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, and a large extended family and circle of friends.

Reposing in The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary Abbeyleix on Thursday November 3rd from 6pm with prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon in The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary Abbeyleix. Interment afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery Ballyroan Rd., Abbeyleix.