Who are the guests on the Late Late Show tonight

The guests have been revealed for tonight's special Late Late Show on RTE One

Stop by The Late Late Show shop window this Friday night as the Taking Care of Business Special will show the very best of Irish produce and Christmas gift ideas from small-to-medium-sized businesses, that are the backbone of our national story.

Host Ryan Tubridy issued a national call-out in October for small-to-medium-sized Irish businesses to apply to be in with a chance of featuring on the show. Hundreds of companies answered our call with their best pitches from across the country.

The Late Late Show is pleased to welcome back some business owners that previously appeared on the Taking Care of Business Special to share the impact it had on their businesses.

On this week’s show, we will see 16 Irish entrepreneurs who have been selected from all corners of the country and will showcase their products.

These brave innovators will demonstrate their tenacity and resourcefulness.

Sculpted by Aimee's Aimee Connolly will be on the show to talk about how her part-time job on the shop floor helped her create a multi-million-euro business.



Award-winning architectural designer Hugh Wallace will introduce a range of cutting-edge Irish design products for the home.



Professor Luke O'Neil will champion some innovative technological products and will also discuss his enduring love of science and what exactly makes us human.



Anna Haugh, one of Ireland’s leading culinary talents, will introduce us to some amazing Irish food products in our Taking Care of Business Special. She will also talk about opening her new pop-up restaurant in Dublin and her role as a new judge on MasterChef: The Professionals.



The Late Late Show will be devoted to promoting the very best of what Irish businesses have to offer across various sectors and will exhibit a host of products from dozens of additional Irish businesses throughout the show.

Three deserving businesses will each be surprised with a €15,000 bursary as well as plenty of surprises along with familiar faces on the night.



We will also have music from 21-year-old pianist Jamie Duffy from Co Monaghan, after becoming an overnight sensation on TikTok with his composition Solas.

The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, Friday, November 4th at 9:35 pm