Toolkit that's helped young people to soar in Laois community

‘It Takes a Village’ is the name of a new Mental Health and Wellbeing Toolkit launched in Graiguecullen.

Launched in St Fiacc’s Hall the Toolkit was created in response to the ‘It Takes a Village’, programme which was a series of mental health and wellbeing workshops held with young people and adults living in Co-operative Housing Ireland (CHI) homes in Carlow, Laois and Cork.

Jefferson Jephete, a teenager from Graiguecullen spoke about about his experience of ‘It Takes a Village’.

“It was great to take part in ‘It Takes a Village’. I got to meet with people I knew as well as a variety of new and different types of people and learn how we can all communicate what’s going on for us in different ways. I think overall learned a lot from everyone and I’m glad I took part,” he said.

Anthony Burrowes, CHI Member Engagement Manager, spoke about the project.

“CHI and SOAR designed ‘It Takes a Village’ with the support of the Housing Finance Agency. The programme’s name was chosen to reflect the proverb ‘it takes a village to raise a child’.

“We held workshops for adults with a focus on understanding mental health and wellbeing and how it affects them and the young people around them. We held similar workshops with young people, highlighting the importance of talking to an adult when you are going through a difficult time. With the support of the young people who took part in the workshops, CHI and SOAR designed this toolbox,” he said.

‘It Takes a Village’, was made possible by Soar with whom Clodagh Leonard is a Senior Facilitator at Soar.

“The aim of this project is to understand more deeply the needs of our young people. To recognise the issues that have a deleterious effect on their mental wellness and to connect more fully into the feeling of what it is to be young.

“We know that as we age, we forget not only the troubles of being a teen, we find ourselves leaning into the old tropes of ‘it’s just a phase’, but we also forget the magic: The feeling of first kisses, of albums that were written about exactly how you feel right now, about that person that is not noticing you back. The way you can almost smell the sun,” she said.

Pictured at the launch were Leas Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, Cllr Michael Doran, Kiaza Callinan, ‘It Takes a Village’ workshop participant, Clodagh Leonard, Senior Facilitator at Soar, and Daragh Johnson, Senior Lending Officer at the Housing Finance Agency.

The feedback of young people and adults from these workshops informed CHI’s and Soar’s development of the ‘It Takes a Village’ toolkit.

Co-operative Housing Ireland (CHI) is an Approved Housing Body that provides 4,000 homes to low-income households. As a representative body, CHI claims to champion co-operative principles in delivering homes and supporting communities.

Soar says it creates early intervention, character development workshops for young people aged 13 to 18 years from all backgrounds. It says the workshops empower young people to thrive, believe in themselves and fulfil their true potential. They have worked with over 47,000 young people since 2012.