05 Nov 2022

Multicultural Laois business people among speakers at anti-racism seminar

Photo by Artem Podrez, www.pexels.com

Lynda Kiernan

04 Nov 2022 10:33 PM

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois business people who came from different parts of the world are among the speakers at an anti-racism conference taking place this November.

Laois Integration Network is hosting a seminar called ‘Laois as a Place of Sanctuary and Welcome’ on UN’s National Day for Tolerance, Wednesday November 16.

Among the day of experienced speakers, will be an panel discussion by well known people who have made Laois and Ireland their home and place of business.

They include Naeem Iqbal, Partner at N-Tax Advisory and local entrepreneur and former election candidate.

Marco Pessanha, better known as Jeca the Clown from Portlaoise is also taking part.

From Mountmellick will be Kristine Melne, proprietor of the popular World of Sparkles boutique.

Emmanuel Justus, a Ukrainian representative from Portlaoise and Pearl Lekau from Abbeyleix are also included in the panel. The chat will be moderated by Rosey Kunene, CEO Dignity Partnership and the former chair of Laois Integration Network. 

Laois Integration Network are welcoming the public to the free seminar, running from 10am to 2pm in Portlaoise Parish Centre.  

Other speakers will cover topics including anti-racism, human rights and public sector duties and responsibilities. 

They include Salome Mbugua, CEO of AkidWa Migrant Women’s Network; Brian Killoran, CEO Immigrant Council of Ireland, Carmel McNicholl, Acting Director, Laois Ukrainian Response and Dr James Carr, University of Limerick. 

A Moroccan themed lunch will be provided.

Karen McHugh is Chairperson of Laois Integration Network, a community organisation that promotes cultural diversity and effective integration throughout the county.  

"Laois as a Place of Sanctuary and Welcome Seminar was first held in March 2019 and the purpose of it is to highlight good practice locally and nationally in terms of welcoming new communities to Laois. 

"We are holding this seminar on the same day as UN’s National Day for Tolerance which focuses on bridging understanding between difference cultures, religions, in essence, everything that Laois Integration Network (LIN) stands for.  

"We will also be launching our Anti-Rumours campaign. This is an EU wide project that sets out to dispel the widespread myths and misconceptions around the topic of immigration and migrant integration. We greatly look forward to welcoming old and new friends to Portlaoise Parish Centre," Ms McHugh said.

The event begins at 10am, running until 2pm on Wednesday November 16 at the centre, next to Portlaoise parish church.

