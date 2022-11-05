Loaded sawn-off shotgun seized by Laois Offaly Gardaí followed by warning to gun owners

Laois Offaly Gardaí have followed up on the seizure of a sawn-off shotgun with a warning to licenced gun owners about licences renewals.

As a result of recent searches in a disused premises, Gardaí in Tullamore seized a firearm and ammunition. The say they did so as part of an ongoing investigation tackling "serious crime" in the Tullamore area.

Of concern to gardaí on the ground was that the firearm seized was a loaded, sawn-off shotgun. They added that investigations are ongoing.

The seizure was followed swiftly by a message to all firearm certificate holders from the Laois/ Offaly Gard Division who issued a statement.

"Gardaí in Laois & Offaly are encouraging firearms owners to submit their fully completed firearms licence renewals once they are received in the post.

"Unfortunately some people have not and have had to surrender their firearms and ammunition for being unlicensed as can be seen in this photo taken yesterday.

"A firearm without a licence is an illegally held firearm subject to seizure for being unlicensed.

"Should you no longer wish to retain your firearms or ammunition, they can be surrendered to your local station where they will then be destroyed at no charge to you," warned the Gardaí.

Gardaí say each holder of a firearm certificate (with the exception of a Firearm Training Certificate) should receive a PRE POPULATED version of the new Firearms Renewal Form (FCR) in the post approximately three months prior to the expiry of their current certificate.

They say all details relevant to the current firearm certificate, including the firearm, referees, GP, land etc will be detailed on the renewal form. Corresponding boxes will be included to facilitate any changes for example a change of referee, doctor etc.

The firearm owner can fill in the changes on the renewal form, if any, and when the form is signed it shall then be returned to the local Station for consideration by the relevant Superintendent (or Chief Superintendent if a restricted firearm application).

If there are no changes, the applicant simply signs the renewal form and brings the FCR form to his/her Garda Station for processing by An Garda Síochána.

When a decision is made to grant the renewal by the Superintendent (or Chief Superintendent), the applicant will receive a Grant Notice Letter in the post (as is currently the case with a new application) and when paid will then receive his/her new three year certificate by post.

The Gardaí remind people to please note that only the PRE POPULATED FCR form will be acceptable to An Garda Síochána when renewing a firearm certificate and each application for renewal must be accurately completed prior to returning the FCR to the Garda Station.

Finally, the Firearms Renewal Form (FCR) is only used for renewals of firearm certificates. Any new application or substitution for a firearm certificate shall continue to be made on the FCA1 application form.

If a situation arises where a firearm certificate holder does not receive a pre populated Firearms Renewal Form (FCR) prior to the expiry of their current certificate, gardaí advised that they should please immediately contact their local Garda Station.

They say failure to do so may result in an individual being in possession of an unlicensed firearm. Gardaí add that the co-operation of all firearm certificate holders is essential in ensuring that firearm certificate renewals are properly managed and processed.