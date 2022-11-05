Search

05 Nov 2022

Delight at the new monthly market in Laois town's hub with special Christmas event planned

christmas

Image by Gerhard from Pixabay

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

05 Nov 2022 6:33 PM

With Christmas just around the corner shoppers in Rathdowney and around south Laois have a new destination to find the perfect gift or treat for the Festive season and beyond

SONAS markets and events say they are delighted to announce that opening of a new Laois town. They've also revealed that they have special plans in the pipeline for Christmas.

They say the first of what will be a monthly market takes place in Brand Central Hub. 

"This will be a great chance for any local crafters, artists, foodies, fashion and others to get a chance to get going in a dry indoor venue, and going forward the market will be a nice social event for young and old, with kids amusements and other outdoor stalls situated outside the hub," say the organisers.

GUIDE: How to save money for Christmas

While the first monthly market takes place on Sunday, November 13 from 10.30am until 5pm, there are plans for a special Christmas Experience from Thursday to Saturday, December 13 to 23.

Laois Christmas Light Up Truck and Tractor Run returns

"In conjunction with the Central Hub in Rathdowney, Co. Laois- we are hosting a fun-packed 8-day Christmas experience both indoor and outdoor at the great venue of the Central Hub, two minutes off the motorway," say SONAS.

Brand Central Hub is a  remote working hub and commercial centre based in Rathdowney that offers facilities and networking opportunities for working proffesionals and companies.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media