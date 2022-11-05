Laois GAA county finalists all set for celebration night

Killenard GAA club O'Dempsey's may have came up short in the Laois Senior Football County Final but that won't stop them celebrating a successful year in November.
The O'Dempsey's GAA Dinner Dance takes place on Friday, November 25 in the Heritage Hotel Killenard.
Tickets are €50 and music on the night will be by Damien Bowe & Co.
For more information or tickets please text Síle on 0857704463.
