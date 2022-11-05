Laois Offaly Gardai appeal as lifesaving equipment stolen

Pic Credit: Laois Offaly Garda
Lifesaving defibrillators have been stolen from sports clubs in recent days.
Laois Offaly Gardai issued an appeal over the thefts from St Joseph’s GAA Club in Kellyville, Laois and Castlemitchell GFC in Kildare.
Gardai said: “Over the past few days two defibrillators have been stolen from St. Joseph's G.A.A. Club , County Laois and Castlemitchell GFC , County Kildare.”
“If you have any information on the thefts of these essential life saving pieces of equipment please contact your local Garda Station,” Garda asked.
