Laois HR expert graduates at glittering Belfast Ball

Local Abbeyleix resident has just received recognition in achieving not one but two professional qualifications and received recognition for this at a recent Graduation Ball.

Anetoinette Gleeson Mills lives in Abbeyleix (Rathmoyle) The professional qualifications are in Human Resources/People Management via the Chartered Institute of Personnel & Development.

She was among a record number of CIPD qualification successes in the 2021-2022 year for Bangor-based, DMS Ireland which cumulatinated in a glittering Graduation Ball at the Stormont Hotel, Belfast last Friday evening.

Anetoinette works in Human Resources for a Department within the Irish Civil Service in Dublin. She commenced her studies for her latest qualification part of the Irish Civil People Strategy new strategy implementation along with participants from across the Irish Civil Service Departments.

Anetoinette studied at Carlow Institute of Technology from where she graduated with Honours Degree in Human Resource Management and Bachelor of Business ( Hon) In Human Resource Management.



She has also studied at National College of Ireland graduating in 2008.

Some candidates attending the Graduation Ball were among the first to receive their qualifications from the new framework of 5 qualifications over three levels. In total, over 60 candidates received recognition in achieving their CIPD Qualifications at the Graduation Ball.

Lynn Carson, Managing Director of DMS Ireland, addressed the Stormont Hotel audience.

“What an extraordinary two and a half years we have had. Covid threw us into a different delivery model overnight and we then became one of the first centres in the UK/Ireland to be approved on the new qualification framework.

“CIPD’s vision is to define and represent the international benchmark for excellence in people and organisation management and development. We need to continue to influence relevant stakeholders and encourage them to invest in the People Profession as well as other capabilities which help to champion better work and working lives. As we know, true value

is delivered not by following best practice alone, but by leading with a deep understanding of people, their relationships with work, and each other as well as the business purpose, vision and strategy," she said.

Anetoinette Gleeson Mills receives her DMS Ireland certificate from Richard Kirk (left), CEO and Founder of Workplus,

Principal Sponsor at the Graduation Ball and Lynn Carson (right), Managing Director of DMS Ireland.