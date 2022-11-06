Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, November 6, 2022

Paddy Quinlan - Ballaghmore

The death took place on Friday, November 4 of Paddy Quinlan of Fort George House, Ballaghmore, Borris-in-Ossory.



Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

Pre-deceased by his sisters Ann (O'Doherty), Maureen (Campion) and Theresa (Campion), son-in-law PJ Curran. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Matilda, sons Dan, Patrick, Michael and Joseph, daughters Eilís and Frances, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Catherine, Monica and Breda, grandchildren Paula, Paddy, David, Cora, Oisín, Aoife, and Áine, brother-in-law Jerry Quinlan, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his residence (R32 FD25) on Sunday afternoon from 3pm to 7pm. Private removal on Monday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Moula's Church, Ballaghmore (R32 RC53) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to public guidelines on safe practice with Covid. (Due to limited parking at his residence, Funeral Parking will be available in Ballaghmore village).

Aidan Brennan - Portlaoise

The death has taken place of Aidan Brennan of Kilminchy, Portlaoise and formerly of Davidstown, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, ex Bank of Ireland.

Suddenly on the 3rd November in his 93rd year. Predeceased by his beloved wife and best friend Peggy. Loving father to David, Alan, Carol, Aidan and Gill and brother to his special sister Doreen. Aidan will be sadly missed by his doting grandchildren Peter, Karl, Cillian, Ailbhe, Saoirse, and Megan and his sisters in law, daughters in law, son in law, partners, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home, Portlaoise, Wednesday, 9th November, from 6.30pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass Thursday, 10th November, at 12 noon in St Peter and St Paul's Church, Portlaoise, https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/ followed by interment in St Peter and St Paul's Cemetery.

Vera Thompson - Abbeyleix

The death has occurred of Vera Thompson (née Bennett) of Rathview Ballytarsna, Abbeyleix.



In the presence of her family at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. In her 97th. year. Predeceased by her beloved George. Sadly missed by her sons and daughters Audrey, Betty, Noel, Georgie, Valerie, Hilary and Ron, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her 22 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, sister-in-law Vera, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving to St. Michael And All Angles Church, Abbeyleix, on Sunday for 2.30pm. Service. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Mary Thompson - Ballyfin

The death took place on Thursday, November 3 of Mary Thompson (née Kenna) of Irey, Ballyfin, Laois / Blueball, and formerly Blueball, Tullamore.

Peacefully, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents and sister Bridie. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, dear mother to Thomas, Hugh and Catherine, grandchildren Alfie and Charlie, brothers Frank, Hubie, P.J., Patrick and Martin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, son-in-law Esmonde, daughters-in-law Martina and Emma, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke’s Funeral Home Mountrath this Saturday evening from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Sunday morning to St. Fintan’s Church Ballyfin (eircode R32TD61), for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by Burial in the New Cemetery Ballyfin.

Mary’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.ballyfinparish.ie

Bill Fitzpatrick - Crettyard

The death took place on Wednesday, November 2 of Bill (William) Fitzpatrick of Doonane Hill, Crettyard.

Pre-deceased by his parents John and Julia, brothers Martin, Jim, Ned, Paddy, Bob, sister Nancy and stepson WayneSadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, son William, daughter Juliann, William's partner Paula, grandchildren Kayla, Nicole, Rose, Layla, and John, brothers Joe, Tom, Michael, Christie, and sister Sheila, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer on Saturday (5th November) from 3pm concluding with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 8.30pm. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Abban's Church, Doonane for Funeral Mass on Sunday at 2pm, (via Fairymount), followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.