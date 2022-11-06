'The work of prison chaplains is vital but unheralded'

The work of prison chaplains at jails in Portlaoise as well as the problems faced by prisoners has been highlighted on Prisoners' Sunday.

Bishop Martin Hayes, the Liaison Bishop to the Irish Prison Service, did so while focusing on the example set by Sr. Imelda Wickham, who was a prison chaplain for 20 years and held the role of national coordinator of prison chaplains for the Irish Prison Service for three years.

In a statement issued on November 6, Bishop Hayes said Prisoners' Sunday, is a significant date in the Church calendar. He said the purpose is to encourage prayer for prisoners, to highlight their plight and it recognises those who pastorally support the 'dignity of prisoners in circumstances that can sometimes be devoid of humanity'.

He pointed to Sr Imelda's book, Unheard Voices, which he said speaks on behalf of prisoners.

"Drawing on her broad and deep working-life experience, Sister Imelda states that prison chaplaincy has had a significant impact on her life and that – which is perhaps surprising to many - she has been most changed by those who visited prisons on a weekly basis for many years: the families and friends of prisoners.

"While being imprisoned is an experience most of us will never have, Sister Imelda emphasises that it not just those who are incarcerated that serve the sentence. She rightly praises the gifts and skills of those in the prison system who help keep it operational, wisely reflecting “in all my years I have never met an evil person. People do evil things and we are all capable of that," he said.

The bishop said politicians should take from what Sr Imelda said.

"Policymakers in particular can learn from Sister Imelda who points to addiction as the greatest disease and cause to destruction in people’s lives, leading to crime and prison: “addiction is not a crime. It is a health issue that needs to be attended to medically and psychologically.”

"In ensuring that the unheard voices of prisoners are heard, Sister Imelda calls attention to the loneliness of the prisoner speaking of “an aloneness reserved for the prisoner” where some “find there a wisdom that will sustain”, while others “struggle”.

"On this Prisoners’ Sunday, as we pray for all prisoners, we remember their families, all prison staff and prison chaplains, whose work is vital but unheralded within prison services throughout the world," concluded Bishop Hayes.

The Irish Prison Service has recently invited bids for contract to reconfigure chaplaincy services in jails.