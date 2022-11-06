Laois Parish slashes €1 million debt with increased donations during Covid

A Catholic parish in Laois has managed to slash its debts totalling over €1 million, partly thanks to generous donations from parisioners during the Covid pandemic.

Mountmellick Parish has published three years of accounts, from 2019 to 2021 that show the recovery of its financial situation.

The parish, led by Fr Mícheál Murphy, has managed to reduce its debt from over €1 million in 2015, to just €185,000 now owed in a loan to the Diocese of Kildare and Leighlin.

Back in 2015, Fr Murphy had launched a 'ten year debt campaign' and asked parishioners to make "significant contributions".

A full breakdown of donations and debts was listed in the recent parish newsletter, showing what he praised as "steady progress".

Income over the three years totalled €816,861.

That includes €294,838 in the basket and envelope collections, €63,407 taken in at shrines, office etc. Fundraising including bingo raised €263,958. The parish received will bequests €115,316. The parish lotto raised €79,352.

Parish Operating Expenses covered Insurance, Diocesan Levy, Salaries, Church Supplies, Heating and Lighting, Pastoral Activities, Bank Fees, Repairs & Maintenance, Stationery, Printing and Professional Fees and came to €514,155.

That left a surplus of €302,716.

An annual extra springtime collection called Giving Sunday raised the largest amount in 2020, held just after the Covid pandemic began, with parishioners donating a total of €32,000. In 2021 it raised €17,000 and in 2022, €20,950.

The parish says that their current financial position is with a debt of €185,000.

Their Diocesan Solidarity Fund Loan stands at €350,000 and Creditors & Accruals €10,000, less Cash in Bank €175,000.

Fr Murphy has thanked his parishioners for their support.

"Many thanks to all for the generous contributions to Parish Finances.

"As you can see, despite the challenge of the pandemic years, we are making steady progress in clearing our parish debt, while maintaining the services and facilities we cherish so much. Such generous support is magnificent and if it can be maintained we will quickly find our parish finances to be in a very healthy place," he said.

He is introducing a tax refund form for people who donate €250 a year or over, so the parish can claim the tax back.

"This year, at no cost to any parishioner, we will introduce the Tax Refund scheme. Please, if you can, fill out the particular

form for us and help us reclaim this money from Revenue. The Parish as a registered charity is eligible to reclaim from Revenue the tax paid on donations made by any individual during the tax year (calendar year) providing such donations amount to €250 or more. This includes all money donated to the Parish in the year, whether in the collections at mass, weekly envelopes, Giving Sunday, collections for the support of the priests etc by cash, cheque or otherwise. The CHY 3 forms are available in the Church.

"My sincere thanks to everyone for your ongoing generous support for the Parish and for us Priests," Fr Mícheál Murphy, PP said.