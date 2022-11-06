Utterly Dominent Portarlington display sees them through to Leinster Semi Final

The quarter final of the Leinster senior championship between Portarlington and Paletine in Netwatch Cullen Park on a wet and dreary day in Carlow. Portarlington came in as slight favourites and would be looking to keep their Leinster dream alive. Their opponent’s Palatine were impressive when they beat St Patricks of Wicklow two weeks previous.

Portarlington started fast and Colm Murphy got them off the mark with a well taken free. Carlow county man Conor Crowley levelled affairs though after a well won mark just in front of the Port goal. Murphy restored the lead almost immediately though with his first from play.

Shane O'Neill levelled it once again from a dead ball after Conor Crowley was fouled. Then The young full forward Joshua Egan put the Carlow champions ahead for the first time. Rioghan Murphy got his account off the mark though to level things up once again.

A lovely bit of a dance through the Palatine defence left Ronan Coffey in a position where he could tap over. Portarlington regained the one-point advantage in a cagey opening ten minutes. A second free for Shane O'Neill on the 15-minute marker saw the sides level for the 4th time at 4 points apiece.

Portarlington 3-19

Palatine 0-09

Colm Murphy fisted over his third of the afternoon to once again edge Port in front and wing back Jason Moore who was playing very nicely put two points between the teams for the first time. Palatine marksman Shane O’ Neil scored his third free but Portarlington immediately restored their lead thanks to David Murphy.

Rioghan Murphy who was putting in his consistent valuable performance and he chipped in with his second of the afternoon to put three between them. A very high challenge in the next play saw Murphy needing attention but he gathered himself and soldiered on.

David Murphy found himself through on goal thanks to a lovely pass across from Adam Ryan but Craig Kearney pulled off a fantastic save. Goalkeeper Osbourne missed the resulting 45.

Another goal chance went begging for Portarlington. This time Jordan Fitzpatrick smashed it wide when bearing down on goal. Points from Adam Ryan and two from Colm Murphy put 6 points between the teams as we approached half time.

After a cagey opening 15 minutes Portarlington really took control of that first half. Paddy O Sullivan was having a very effective game in his adopted midfield role. Rioghan Murphy again having another fantastic game from wing forward and on the same side Jason Moore had been very effective in his wing back role.

It was looking bleak for Palatine with a six-point deficit to make up in the second half. This was compounded by the fact that their star man and county player Conor Crowley went off injured.

At half time the scores stood at 11 points to 5 in favour of Portarlington.

The rain started to pour heavily as the second half commenced. Portarlington got off to a flyer with a goal from Colm Murphy which brought his tally to 1-5. This was followed up by Moore’s second point. Adam Ryan stretched the lead 11 points and Portarlington looked to be gone clear.

Palatine finally got their second half account under after 10 minutes thanks to Ciaran Moran. The score of the game so far then came by way of Jordan Fitzpatrick who went past three Palatine defenders with power before sending sailing over.

Shane O’ Neil got Palatine seventh score which brought the gap back to 11 points once again. Portarlington then got a very handy goal. Ronan Coffey played with the Palatine defence before laying it off to Rioghan Murphy who finished it beautifully into the back of the net.

O Neil then got his fifth point of the day with a wonderful point right over near the terrace side. He was looking like the only Palatine player who still had any interest at this stage. 13 points was the difference with ten minutes left to go.

Rioghan Murphy then got his second goal in stunning fashion and the game really went beyond saving for Palatine. Portarlington looked completely in control. Jordan Fitzpatrick who was Jake Foster's replacement got another lovely score as he made a claim to keep the spot next time out.

Sean Byrne got a score on the board as we entered injury time to 18 points between the teams. David Murphy got his third and second free just before the full-time whistle blew.

A very impressive display for Portarlington who advance to the Leinster semi-final in Croke Park where they will meet a very strong side in the Dublin Champions Kilmacud Crokes.