07 Nov 2022

Sour end for Portlaoise parlour

Eoghan MacConnell

07 Nov 2022 1:33 PM

Bad timing and external factors are being cited as the reason a Laois business announced its intention to close.  

Increased overheads and in particular energy costs are leading to difficult trading conditions for many businesses around the country. 

Portlaoise based family run ice cream shop Pippa’s Parlour had been nominated as one of the five finalists for start-up/emerging business of the year in the Laois Chamber Awards which took place on Friday, November 4. 

Over the weekend, the owners took to social media on Sunday night to announce their intention to close. However, they didn’t say the business was permanently closing and suggested they may resume trading at some point in the future.  

Laois Gardai turn to donuts for good cause

“Its with a heavy heart we have decided to close our doors, if its for temporary or for good we are not entirely sure. We feel that like so many other businesses we are the victims of bad timing and external events,” the owners said in a social media post.  

“We are so grateful to our family, friends and to everyone who came into our little shop and supported us. Hopefully we can weather this storm and see everyone soon,” they added.

