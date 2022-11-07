Man arrested on suspicion of Midlands murder of clairvoyant

The late Stefan Nivelles Posschier
Gardaí have arrested a man as part of a murder investigation into the death of a psychic in the midlands.
Gardaí in Mullingar who are investigating the death of Stefan Nivelles Posschier (65 years) have arrested a male this morning, Monday, November 7, 2022. T
The guards say the male, aged in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of murder.
He was detained for questioning in Mullingar Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.
Mr. Posschier died in “violent” circumstances at his home at Rattin, between Kinnegad and Milltownpass, in Co Westmeath, on October 25.
The body of the Belgian national, who was known by the stage name Stefan de Guylian and lived in the area for more than 20 years, was discovered by Gardai on land near his home.
A death notice said the deceased was working as a medium, tarot-card reader, clairvoyant and shamanic healer.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.