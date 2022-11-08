Laois man gets prison sentence for drugs offences

A man received three concurrent prison sentences of six months for a number of drugs offences at Portlaoise District Court last week.

Jordan Colsh, 23, of The Heath, Ballydavis was charged with no insurance and no driving licence at Station Court, Portarlington on June 10, 2022 and possession of cannabis. He was charged with cultivation of cannabis and possession and possession for sale or supply of cocaine and cannabis at 68 Bianconi Way on September 17, 2021.

He pleaded guilty to the drugs offences.

Sgt JJ Kirby outlined to the court that at 1pm at Bianconi Way Detective Garda O’Connor executed a search warrant on a house and found cannabis, cocaine, weighing scales, deal bags and a cannabis plant. A quantity of benzocaine was also found which was used to cut cocaine.

The value of the drugs was €14,000 of cocaine, €1,200 of cannabis and the plant was valued at €800. A sum of €1,610 was also found.

Mr Colsh made full admissions to possession and possession for sale or supply.

On June 10, 2022 a small quantity of cannabis was found in a vehicle he was driving. He was cooperative with the Gardaí.

The court was told that he had a number of previous offences, including cultivation of poppies.

Defence Counsel, Suzanne Dooner acknowledged his very extensive previous history. She suggested a probation report saying that Mr Colsh had two young children. He was not working at the time and was in dire straits. Since then he has entered employment.He had cooperated fully with the Gardai and knew he couldn’t continue to make mistakes.

A probation report might offer a better picture, Counsel suggested. He was frank with the Gardaí and she said that was to his credit.

Judge Andrew Cody noted the large quantities involved and his previous history. He had pleaded guilty and this was to his credit.

He sentenced him to six months for sale or supply of cannabis and six months concurrent for sale or supply of cocaine. For cultivation of a plant he received six months concurrently. The other matters were taken into consideration.

Recognisances of €200 were fixed in the event of an appeal.