08 Nov 2022

Laois tourism sites to get €1.7 million investment

Slieve Bloom Bikes Trail, Glenbarrow, Donaghmore Famine Museum, Rock of Dunamase (Laois Tourism) and a campervan (Pexels).

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

08 Nov 2022 3:33 PM

Laois tourism is getting a welcome €1.7 million investment to entice more visitors to the county, announced this week.

Four of the top tourist sites, as well as Portlaoise town and long awaited campervan facilities, will share in a slice of the Government cash, planned by Laois County Council over the coming three years, up to 2025.

Half a million will be spent to futher develop the Donaghmore famine workhouse and Agricultural Museum, one of the few famine workhouses still standing in Ireland. 

Portlaoise will get €465,000 spent on it under Destination Town funding.

The Rock of Dunamase will get €350,000 towards developing a carpark and visitor facilities.

Glenbarrow Waterfall in the Slieve Bloom Mountains will get €150,000 for a new visitor carpark.

Another €139,000 will be given towards Coillte's Slieve Bloom Mountain Bike Trails, as the 100km of trails continue to be installed and opened across the mountains, set to be complete next summer. An equal sum will be given by Offaly County Council. 

And the first campervan parks in Laois are being planned, with €100,000 set aside for facilities to be developed.

The money is part of a new €259 million three year capital spending programme by Laois County Council.

However "the inclusion of projects is not a guarantee that they will be undertaken" the CEO John Mulholland said.

That will depend on getting Government and planning approval as well as cash flow he said.

He described the Slieve Bloom Bike Trails as "a major project for the county" with €350,000 of the €465,000 remaining cost to be paid by Fáilte Ireland.

On the Rock of Dunamase carpark, Mr Mulholland said that a site is identified and a Part 8 planning application is being prepared.

"We are hoping at some stage of 2023 to be in a position to provide parking there. We have been liaising with the Office of Public Works and a number of studies have been done."

Donaghmore workhouse needs roof repairs among other work, Mr Mulholland said.

"We have a tender in process. Ongoing works are required for the building, the roof and internally," he said.

"The campervan facility came up at the SPC meeting. This is our first time to make a provision for it. We'll be working now to identify areas we can do something with," he said.

